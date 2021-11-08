City of Rochester dedicates building to Council President Loretta Scott

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester dedicated a building to one of its own Monday.

The city’s Department of Recreation and Human Services building will now be named after City Council President Loretta C. Scott.

The plaque was unveiled Monday at Rochester City Hall.

Scott was elected to city council first in 2009, after working in the Office of City Manager and The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Human Services. She was elected president in 2014. Her collogues say she’s guided them over many years and deserves the honor.

“Elegance, grace, anointing light, power, those are the words that speak to this woman and its been a pleasure, honor and privilege to work with you,” City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot said. “God bless you and congratulations. “

Scott has served the city of Rochester in the public, not-for profit and private sectors for some 30 years.