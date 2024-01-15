ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Rochester community is honoring the birthday and legacy of the civil rights icon.

The holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. Dr. King inspired millions through his peaceful protests and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was shot and killed in Memphis in 1968.

Around the Rochester area Monday morning, the 39th annual MLK Community Celebration was held at Kodal Hall, featuring the MLK Junior Choir and local artists.

The New York Association Chapter of Alpha was there as well — the group that Dr. King was a part of. The first vice president of the chapter spoke to News 8 about the importance of continuing with his messages.

“This is the time of year for all of us individually and collectively to reflect on what he stood for, what words of wisdom he left for us, and then how we can recharge and move forward to continue his legacy,” said VP Anthony Smith. “There’s nothing that in his message and in his actions that we can’t reflect on and build on. It’s something that when you say you’re a member of the same organization, the expectation is that you build on that legacy and continue to make the changes that he sought.”

Other events include one held at the Rochester Museum & Science Center honoring Dr. King’s notable speeches and history and the “Skate to Commemorate” at the MLK Memorial Park ice rink.