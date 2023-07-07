ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City and county leaders joined the community to proclaim the month of July as Pride Month for Monroe County and the City of Rochester Friday morning.

Pride Month across the nation is celebrated in June, but Monroe County and the City of Rochester celebrate a local Pride Month throughout July — dating back to the 1970s when the local LGBTQ+ community would hold an annual picnic at Genesee Valley Park every July.

The city kicked off with a press conference and ceremony with Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello reading the proclamation.

Officials add this is all about recognizing the strides members of the LGBTQ+ community have made, all while battling just to be themselves.

“It is important for us to see the humanity in one another, regardless of who we love. And what has happened to LGBTQ+ persons is that their contributions, whether it be in science, whether it be in arts, whether it be in the legal field, tend to be marginalized because of who they choose to love,” says David Scott, the Chief Diversity Officer for the City of Rochester.

During the ceremony, they raised the city’s progress flag and then the county pride flag.

Officials say that marking this month is important for many local residents who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially city and county employees, who got a special shout-out.

“We want our employees to know that you have allies… that promote the LGBTQ+ rhetoric,” said Mayor Evans.

Afterward, they were joined by the Pride Parade Grand Marshal Reenah Golden and Honorary Marshal Todd Ranous to raise both Rochester’s Progress Flag and the County’s Pride flags.

In a little over a week, this year’s Rochester Pride Parade and Festival will be held. The parade and festival will be held on Saturday, July 15, with the parade route going from around Alexander Street to Brunswick Street.

The festival will be held from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. at Cobbs Hill Park.