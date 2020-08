ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council is voting to complete construction on a service center for the Rochester Police Department on Tuesday.

The center is slated to be built at Laura Street off of East Man Street in the city.

The project is getting $1 million in funding from the New York State Water Quality Improvement Program.

It could get another $975,000 from the sale of bonds if approved by City Council.

