City Council to appeal ruling that stripped Police Accountability Board of disciplinary power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Councilmembers announced Tuesday that they will seek a further appeal of a court ruling that stripped the Police Accountability Board of its disciplinary powers.

Earlier this month, city council officials say Appellate Division of the Fourth Judicial Department upheld a previous ruling that removed the PAB’s disciplinary power, the latest in what has been a long legal battle with the Rochester Police Locust Club on what the new accountability board can and cannot do.

“From the start, we committed to seeing this fight through to the end,” said City Council President Loretta Scott in a press release Tuesday. “We previously set aside $170,000 in case we needed to go all the way to the Court of Appeals.”

City Council officials say their appeal effort will be led by Andrew Celli, Esq. and his team, adding that they will continue to update the public on the standing of this case.

In November 2019, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum, with 75% of the vote. A few months later in January, the first nine members of the board were approved by Rochester City Council. Then, just hours before the PAB’s first meeting, the board lost its disciplinary power due to a court injunction.

The case has gone back and forth in court since.

