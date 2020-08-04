City collaborates with Rochester restaurants to deliver meals to seniors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local restaurant owners are stepping up to help keep the elderly in the area fed during the pandemic.

The City of Rochester is collaborating with 20 different restaurants to deliver meals to seniors 60 years old or older. All they have to do is call 211 and enroll in the program. Those involved say it’s a vital way to help others during this health crisis.

“I think it’s a great partnership to partner with small businesses throughout the city to help feed people in need and people that may be confined to home and maybe there’s a food shortage. It’s about getting food to them,” SW Neighborhood Service Center Administrator James Demps said.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.