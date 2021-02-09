City Blue Imaging celebrates 95 years in business, rebuilding after Christmas Eve fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a fire that broke out on Christmas Eve destroyed its home, City Blue Imaging is rebuilding — for its 95th year in business.
On those early hours of Christmas Eve morning, about 70 Rochester firefighters responded to the fire that ultimately destroyed the 14,000 square-foot facility, making it inhabitable.
Shortly after, the company announced on Facebook that it will set up a temporary office on Scio Street, right next door to their original building — at Quakers, the Religious Society of Friends.
Now, the company said it plans to rebuild.
“In the days and weeks following the fire, I struggled with how to move forward – it seemed like such an overwhelming task to rebuild,” CEO and President Mark Cleary said in a statement. “In a meeting with (Vice President John Mealey), I shared my concerns. Immediately, we came up with a shared vision of a new City Blue, and John enthusiastically agreed to take on the task of rebuilding.”
Changes in 2021 will include:
- City Blue turns 95; CEO and President Mark Cleary celebrates 35 years in his role
- Through 2021, Cleary will slowly transition his daily responsibilities to Vice President John Mealey, who will oversee day-to-day operations.
- The company will renovate and move to their remaining 2,000 square-foot facility next door
- City Blue plans to collaborate with artist Shawn Dunwoody to create more mural art on Scio St.
space
In the meantime, the company will continue to operate next door to its original home, 84 Scio Street in Rochester.