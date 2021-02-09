City Blue Imaging celebrates 95 years in business, rebuilding after Christmas Eve fire

President and CEO Mark Cleary (left) and Vice President John Mealey (right) stand on the former site of City Blue Imaging, which burned down on Christmas Eve 2020. The company turns 95 this year and will rebuild. (photo provided by City Blue Imagine)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a fire that broke out on Christmas Eve destroyed its home, City Blue Imaging is rebuilding — for its 95th year in business.

On those early hours of Christmas Eve morning, about 70 Rochester firefighters responded to the fire that ultimately destroyed the 14,000 square-foot facility, making it inhabitable.

To give you a scope of the response, RFD has at least 3 ladder trucks raised and fighting from many angles. All this while dozens of personnel tackle the operation from the ground level @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/oekClhfdyl — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) December 25, 2020

Shortly after, the company announced on Facebook that it will set up a temporary office on Scio Street, right next door to their original building — at Quakers, the Religious Society of Friends.

Now, the company said it plans to rebuild.

“In the days and weeks following the fire, I struggled with how to move forward – it seemed like such an overwhelming task to rebuild,” CEO and President Mark Cleary said in a statement. “In a meeting with (Vice President John Mealey), I shared my concerns. Immediately, we came up with a shared vision of a new City Blue, and John enthusiastically agreed to take on the task of rebuilding.”

Changes in 2021 will include:

City Blue turns 95; CEO and President Mark Cleary celebrates 35 years in his role

Through 2021, Cleary will slowly transition his daily responsibilities to Vice President John Mealey, who will oversee day-to-day operations.

The company will renovate and move to their remaining 2,000 square-foot facility next door

City Blue plans to collaborate with artist Shawn Dunwoody to create more mural art on Scio St.

In the meantime, the company will continue to operate next door to its original home, 84 Scio Street in Rochester.