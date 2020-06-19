City announces pop-up drive-in theater in the parking lot of Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has partnered with the Rochester Red Wings, MVP Health Care and the Cinema Theater to build a temporary, socially distanced drive-in.

The drive-in will take place on four weekends and showcase a double feature every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The first movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be $25 per car. Thursday nights will be “Date Nites” and feature titles for mature audiences, while Friday and Saturday will showcase movies for all ages.

The dates and movie schedule for the ROC’N Drive-In are:

Thu., June 25 : Mission Impossible: Fallout; Casino Royale

: Mission Impossible: Fallout; Casino Royale Fri., June 26 and Sat., June 27: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Thu., July 2: The Big Lebowski; This Is Spinal Tap

The Big Lebowski; This Is Spinal Tap Fri., July 3 and Sat., July 4: The Lego Movie; The Karate Kid

The Lego Movie; The Karate Kid Thu., July 9: Aquaman; V for Vendetta

Aquaman; V for Vendetta Fri., July 10 and Sat., July 11: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Wonder Woman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Wonder Woman Thu., July 16: Footloose (1984); Purple Rain

Footloose (1984); Purple Rain Fri., July 17 and Sat., July 18: The Addams Family (2019); Despicable Me

Movie-goers will be allowed to either sit inside of their vehicle or in a designated empty parking space adjacent to their vehicle. Concessions and restrooms will be available inside the stadium’s concourse. Everyone will be required to wear a mask when accessing the concessions and restrooms.

Tickets and a complete list of the drive-in’s rules can be found here.