ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates with Citizen Action of New York highlighted this years goals in an event Wednesday.

They’re calling for health care equity, affordable housing and climate justice — among other things.

Members of the Rochester chapter also met with lawmakers to discuss key pieces of legislation they’re pushing for.

That includes the Good Cause Tenant Protections Act, which gives tenants the right to challenge unfair evictions. Several speakers took the podium including Stevie Vargas, a single mother and advocate with the chapter.

“I pay over 1,400 dollars in rent, I do not have access to child care, I’m struggling to get resources for my kid in school,” Vargas said. “These are the intersections people in Rochester, New York are dealing with, but also all across new York state.”

Citizen Action of New York held several other press conferences today, across the state.

Advocates, also discussing some education legislation — and pushing for universal child care.