ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fresh from his gold medal win at the 2022 Olympic Games, skier and Pittsford native, Chris Lillis stopped by school number 19 today in the City of Rochester.

Lillis earned top honors for team USA during the mixed team aerials skiing competition in Beijing.

Lillis was invited to share the story of his Olympic journey in the hopes of inspiring students to achieve their own dream and ambitions.

“I’ve been coming out here throughout the years. Well before I was any sort of famous or Olympic athlete or anything like that. Just coming to say hi to the kids. The kids here there a lot of fun and always appreciated seeing Ms. Lillis’ sons come in when we could. It’s just fun to come back full circle. Obviously this is a big part of my life and a big time of year, just following the Olympics so its a great to bring back some experiences to share with them.” Chris Lillis said.

His mom is a teacher at school number 19.

“My family here at school, they have carried our family through so many good time, so many bad times, so to be able to share it with them, just gives me goosebumps.” teacher and mom, Jamie Lillis said.

On Sunday Lillis will once again return to his training grounds at Bristol Mountain for the Freestyle Aerials National Championships.