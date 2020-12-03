Chili cookie shop expands to a new location amid the pandemic

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — One cookie shop decided to expand and move their small business in the middle of this pandemic, but the owner said it’s one the sweetest decisions she has ever made.

Jenn’s Cookie Creations in Chili has been working non-stop during the pandemic making tasteful delights for people to enjoy.

“I’ve been doing it for six years and it started out at my house. We just moved into this new location two weeks ago. We’ve always done sugar cookies for parties and Christmas,” said Jenn Riggio owner of the shop.

Just like any other locally owned business, Riggio had to make some adjustments to keep afloat especially as Chili borders with other towns that have moved into a micro-cluster orange zone designation.

Check out the sweet treats over at Jenn’s Cookie Creations in Chili! They opened & expanded at a new location amid the pandemic. Coming up on @News_8 Sunrise! 🍪🎄 @jenns_creations pic.twitter.com/buqSRBqIh6 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 3, 2020

“We definitely had to reinvent ourselves this year. Being that catering parties didn’t happen that often. We started doing it ourselves, built an online store that could order online and pick up curbside. We have it so they can order too and pick it up and not spend a lot of time here in the store. We’ve also expanded our showroom to give them more room to move around,” said Riggio.

With those changes, Riggio hopes to bring extra joy to families during this holiday season.

“It is day by day unfortunately for us we are super blessed everybody even when they’re sad this is hitting them pretty hard with what’s going on, they love getting a cookie makes them happy makes the kids happy they love giving the treats that they can paint for the kids and have art class and stuff,” said Riggio.

The last day to order batches of cookies to be delivered on time for Christmas is December 16th.