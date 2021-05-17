Charlie Price, Rochester’s first Black police officer, passes away at 98-years-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Charlie Price, Rochester’s first Black police officer, has died at the age of 98 years old.

“I was filled with great sadness when I learned of the passing of retired Police Captain Charlie Price, Rochester’s first African American officer,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement Monday. “I fondly recall presenting him with a ceremonial Rochester Police Department Sword in honor of the Department’s 200th Anniversary in December 2019.”

City officials say Price joined the RPD as the first Black officer in 1947, rising through the ranks until he retired in 1985 as a captain after a historic 38-year career.

“Along the way, he blazed a trail and set an example of excellence for other officers to follow,” Warren said. “When I found out that we would be forging these beautiful swords as part of the Bicentennial celebration, I thought it would be fitting that Captain Price – who is such an important part of the RPD’s history – should have one. The inscription on the blade reads: “Captain Charles Price – Service – December 1947 to March 1948 – First of Many.”