Census workers pushing as count remains low

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Only 50% of Rochester residents have responded to the 2020 census so far, and the push is on to make sure more people are counted.

The Urban League of Rochester organized an event on Sunday that went door to door, and stopped by after church services to hand out census instruction.

The city is 11% behind where it was the last time there was a census count. Officials said the current response is the nation’s 4th worst rate so far.

“We’re trying to advise individuals to please, please be counted, “Sebrone O. Johnson of the Urban League of Rochester said. “It’s a slow turn right now. We’re hoping through tenacity of staying with it over the course of a month, we’ll be something great by the end of September.”

The census count helps determine the amount of federal funding for Rochester. The nationwide count is set to end September 30.