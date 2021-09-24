Celebrating John Kucko’s 30 years at News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday marks exactly 30 years at News 8 WROC for John Kucko.

John joined the team on September 25, 1991 and back then it was all about covering major sporting events, like the 16 Super Bowls he would attend.

Even in his sports role, he showed an interest in weather, and now he’s our resident expert on waterfalls, trains, and really all things nature.

He’s embraced his “digital guy” role, reaching millions of people through a Facebook Live on Election Day in 2016 while broadcasting from Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite.

Watch the video above as we pay tribute to John and his 30 years with the station.