Celebrating Indigenous People’s Day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday is Columbus Day but many people are choosing to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day which focuses on the contributions of Native Americans in our society.

The Director of the Native American program at Syracuse University Scott Stevens said nationally, the visibility and education about indigenous peoples is seriously lacking. But over the years, recognition for the holiday has picked up steam as more people learn the history.

Holding the Haudenosaunee flag high as members and those opposed of a solar farm to be built on ancestral burial grounds in Caledonia. #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/wKweNnl6bT — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 12, 2020

“People realize it’s not just ‘well I’m not Native American so I don’t care about it’ but there are some kind of intersectional quilters about social justice,” Stevens said.

“Think about where are native people around where they live today? And if they say, well there aren’t any, why not?”

There are eight federally recognized tribes in the State of New York including the Seneca