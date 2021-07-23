Casino Night fundraiser Saturday for Children’s Dyslexia Center of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Rochester is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser this weekend.

The event takes place Saturday, July 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Damascus Shrine Center on bay Road in Webster.

Tickets cost $100 and include hors d’oeuvres, playing tokens, cash bar, and a chance to win prices with all proceeds benefitting the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Rochester.

Tickets are available to purchase now online.

The Rochester Children’s Dyslexia Center has been an asset to students with dyslexia in the community for the past 22 years.

According to center officials, millions of school children with dyslexia endure frustration daily as they struggle to acquire the skills that many take for granted. Dyslexia is an inheritable neurological condition that affects boys and girls equally, but it’s an under-reported disability that threatens the quality of life for nearly 20% of the population.

Officials say dyslexia is a disability in learning, but not intelligence, and students with dyslexia are typically highly creative and intuitive individuals. Some famous people with dyslexia include Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, Leonardo DaVinci, Winston Churchill, Tom Cruise, and Charles Schwab.

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Rochester’s mission is stated as follows: