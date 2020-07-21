SOLD OUT: Free food, milk distribution in Irondequoit draws hundreds

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of cars lined up down East Ridge Road in Irondequoit for a food and milk distribution event in the parking lot of the future Skyview on the Ridge.

The event started at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and before 12:20 p.m., Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said they are no long able to let vehicles in for the giveaway.

If you are not already within the Irondequoit Mall parking lot, unfortunately we are no longer able to let vehicles in for the Dairy Association’s food giveaway. — Dave Seeley (@daveseeley430) July 21, 2020

“If you are already queued, there will be food ready for you when you make your way to the other side of the mall,” Seeley said in another Tweet.

The American Dairy Association North East worked with Veterans Outreach Center Inc., the Flaum Family, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Renzi Food service and community partners to facilitate the distribution. In a release, the organizations were planning on giving away more than 4,000 gallons of milk and more than 43,000 pounds of additional food at the drive through.

Cars are backed up for miles for this free milk give away at the Skyview on the ridge mall pic.twitter.com/sALC8bL3XG — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) July 21, 2020

“There will be 450 boxes of meat, 1,350 boxes of produce and 360 boxes of additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last,” Organizers said in a statement.

No registration for the distribution was required.