Card My Yard spreading positive messages in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — As people sit isolated in their homes, many look out the window for a positive sign — and that’s exactly what the company Card My Yard is giving them.

The company specializes in creating positive messages for your lawn. The company has seen the demand for signs go up in the last couple of weeks as people look to spread positive messages and celebrate milestones like birthdays and graduations.

“Sometimes that’s the only contact they have with people. It’s just us putting up a sign and then peeking out the door and talking to us. And it’s been a very good time for us to just be grateful for the community and it really shows what a great community we have,” Own Terri Kane said.

Kane said that die to the amount of requests, they are actually outpacing supplies.