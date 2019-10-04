Candlelight vigil in for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department hosted a candlelight vigil last night in honor of domestic violence awareness month.

The event was held at the Town of Irondequoit Gazebo. Those who attended were encouraged to light a candle for the town’s circle of hope in support of victims.

“I think it’s important for all victims,” said IPD Officer Jonathan Lawton. “No matter if it’s domestic violence or not, this month is domestic violence awareness month, but to let victims know that people care and we’re here to help them in whatever form we can.”

The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Rochester started the month off with a report on domestic violence in 2018 for Monroe County which indicated that the Monroe County rates are nearly double the state average.

The town of Irondequoit has been putting on this vigil for eight years to raise awareness.