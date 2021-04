If you want to safely dispose of your personal information, Canandaigua National Bank will be hosting two Community Shred Days — just in time for spring cleaning.

The next event is this Saturday, April 24 at the Honeoye Falls Bank Office on West Main Street, and again May 1at the Latta Road branch in Greece.

All shredding will be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masks are required for this event as well.