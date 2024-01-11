ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camp Good Days is taking kids to Disney World for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Camp Good Days’ Florida Fun Fest caters to campers who either battled or are battling cancer.

“Unfortunately cancer is still here,” said Alicia Sommer, the Family and Program Director at Camp Good Days. “It’s still impacting all of these kids’ lives and so to be able to give them some good days for once— really special.”

“These kids sometimes don’t get the chance to step outside of the hospital, added Assistant Camp Director Eladio Martinez. “Some of these kids are currently in diagnosis or have been out of diagnosis for some period of time and during that time when they were in the hospital they didn’t get to do much of anything recreational or fun like flying a plane or going to Disney World.”

On Thursday, 19 campers went on a trip to Orlando to enjoy Disney World and Universal Studios. They are all excited about the chance to go on the rides and hang out with their friends Some of them shared what they are excited about the most:

“Tower of Terror.” My all-time favorite ride. I went on with my brother once, we love that ride,” said Jack Harrison.

“I’m really excited because I get to go with so many friends and we get to have so much fun at Hollywood and Universal Studios,” said Nataly Humphreys.

“Probably… All the parts,” said Kyla Bach.

Even though there are perks like a trip to Disney World, it’s the people that make Camp Good Days a success.

“I’ve met probably upwards to almost the whole camp and I love everyone in it,” Jack Harrison said.

The campers are expected to enjoy Orlando for five days.