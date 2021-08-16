Camp DayDreams back for 21st year in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camp DayDreams kicked off Monday for kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

Last year’s week-long camp was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year’s campers and counselors are excited to get back to it.

For the next week, campers will have the opportunity to swim, learn archery, create arts and crafts, and more in Naples.

Leaders say the camp’s mission is to provide a unique educational environment for city youth.

“It’s all in the name,” said Scott Blue, director of campers. “We’re not going toing to be able to change every kid’s life, but for one week we can make their daydreams come true.”

115 campers will take part over the next week for the 21st year of Camp DayDream.