ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A summer camp with an important message returned to the Rochester area.

‘Camp Courage’ celebrated with a send-off breakfast Thursday. The program is designed for kids with burn injuries. It is a four-day overnight camp held at the end of every August.

They play games, including arts and crafts, and connect with kids who have been through similar experiences.

Thursday, they gathered at the Rochester Fire Department Hudson Avenue Firehouse. The goal is to teach the kids self-expression to create a positive self-image.

“The sad news is that they’re injured, the good news is that they’re able to join,” Finger Lakes Burn Association Executive Director Paul Schwartzman said. “And really become what we refer to as ‘The Burn Family.’ And it really becomes that. The kids who come to camp without exaggeration really become lifelong friends.”

This is the first time they’ve been able to hold the camp in three years.

Any child between the ages of 7 and 17 who has been treated for a burn injury in New York State can participate free of cost. The program began back in 1994 in conjunction with the Kessler Burn Unit and Strong Memorial Hospital.