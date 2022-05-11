ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amid the increased violence in Rochester, one local organization is seeing community members reach out to them with specific concerns.

Cameron Community Ministries sits on Cameron street in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood, one of the areas hit hardest by crime.

Organization leaders say they’ve been getting more complaints about crimes from individual community members, some of whom are too frightened to speak out to police for fear of retaliation.

They say, per talks with residents, issues include things like breaking windows, yelling at people walking by, destroying gardens, even trying to break into cars, and more. These are allegedly being caused by teens in the community.

Cameron Community Ministries Executive Director Oliva Kassoum-Amadou says she believes this may be because there’s just not that much to do for the youth in the area, citing a need for more diverse programs to get kids involved in positive activities.

“We need more programs that are open for them [teens]; we don’t need programs just in the traditional hours, which here at Cameron we have our Teen Center where youth can come in. We open up around 11:30 in the day and we’re here til 6:30 in the evening,” says Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, Executive Director of Cameron Community Ministries.

Some of those programs include academics, cooking, arts, writing, and more. Cameron Ministries is also currently working on getting a computer lab up and running, too. This would be available for all ages and offer computer classes and help to find employment.

There is also a newly formed neighborhood group in the area, called the Lyell-Otis Community Association, or LOCA. They are made up of community members specifically who live there to help best represent their needs.