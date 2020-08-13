Cafe 1872 holds ‘Plate it Forward’ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cafe 1872 in Rochester is holding a fundraiser to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester — a local organization that provides one-to-one mentorship to the youth of Rochester.

For the fundraiser — called “Plate It Forward” — hungry people can come to the cafe and order a burger — your choice of either beef or veggie. Then, Cafe 1872 will donate a dollar to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The fundraiser will take place all month long.

Cafe 1872 can be reached at 585-323-1872 and is located at 431 West Main Street. Its hours are as follows:

Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

What you can order for ‘Plate it Forward’:

How the fundraiser will benefit children in the area