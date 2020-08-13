Cafe 1872 holds ‘Plate it Forward’ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cafe 1872 in Rochester is holding a fundraiser to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester — a local organization that provides one-to-one mentorship to the youth of Rochester.

For the fundraiser — called “Plate It Forward” — hungry people can come to the cafe and order a burger — your choice of either beef or veggie. Then, Cafe 1872 will donate a dollar to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The fundraiser will take place all month long.

Cafe 1872 can be reached at 585-323-1872 and is located at 431 West Main Street. Its hours are as follows:

  • Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • Thursday and Friday: 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

What you can order for ‘Plate it Forward’:

How the fundraiser will benefit children in the area

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss