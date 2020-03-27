Butterball, last of ‘Naples 85’ dogs, adopted to forever home

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — A happy ending for the “Naples 85” dog saga.

Butterball, the last pup in a group of abused animals, has been adopted from the Ontario County Humane Society’s Happy Tails Animal Shelter.

All of the dogs began their fight last summer when they were rescued in one of the worst animal cruelty cases ever seen in Ontario County, according to officials.

The original “Naples 85” grew to 96 when additional pets were seized, but now all 96 have moved on to happy healthier lives with their new families in forever homes.

