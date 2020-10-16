Bus cubes installed at bus stops, allowing riders to sit while wait

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders gathered on Friday to officially introduce bus stop cubes — fiberglass boxes meant for sitting while waiting for a city bus.

This month, cubes were installed at bus stops on Parsells, Lyell and Monroe Avenue.

Officials from Reconnect Rochester said the group partnered with the Department of Environmental Services to make its plan into a reality.

“It’s a way for everyone in the community to be treated with dignity and respect.” @reconnectROC talks about new places for bus-riders to sit while they wait @mitchgruber @News_8 #buscubes pic.twitter.com/32y3tIW1bL — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) October 16, 2020

“We’re going to see them all over the place,” Rochester City Councilmember Mitch Gruber said. “But we’re going to see on top of that is an increase in ridership for RTS which is good for the climate for the environment for peoples bottom line it’s still a very affordable ride.”

The cubes are currently only at bus stops that don’t have shelters.