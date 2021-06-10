‘Built United:’ United Way, LeChase to help 11 nonprofits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester and LeChase Construction have announced their new “Built United” initiative.



The two will work together to provide construction and building services to 11 nonprofit agencies throughout the span of two months. Those involved hope to give a helping hand to places that mean so much to the community.

“It gives me an opportunity to actually reach out and touch the entire community and we have some amazing people in our community,” CEO and Managing Partner of LeChase Construction Bill Goodrich said.

“We have a very caring and giving community, so it allows me to kind of work together and share the mission and the vision of what United Way does.”

The initiative will focus on addressing the specific needs of each nonprofit agency, whether it be mechanical or electrical upgrades, roofing, or painting.