Brouk, Bronson pushing for mental health legislation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local lawmakers are pushing for legislation to stop an expiration of a state exemption that allows mental healthcare providers to diagnose mental illnesses.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson, Senator Samra Brouk and mental healthcare providers spoke today on challenges facing families today in Rochester. They say the last year has brought on multiple hardships for both parents and children.

“The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many of our family members,” Bronson said. “Our parents are filling in as educators, struggling with child care and working remotely and our children are hit with the stress of this new dynamic.”

This proposed legislation would address workforce shortages and access to behavioral health and addiction treatment services.

“We’re simply at this point unable to provide quality care to all who need it,” Brouk said. “Most concerning is access for some of our most vulnerable populations, especially our children.”

Over 3 million New Yorkers live in a federal or state designated mental health shortage area

