Bristol Mountain donates goggles to hospitals

WROC Staff



BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — Bristol Mountain Ski Resort is doing its part to help the healthcare workers during this pandemic.

The resort recently donated dozens of face masks left over from the winter season to UR Medicine – F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

“It’s all the different associates and all the hospitals in our region that are just, really put everything they have in this to make sure we’re safe and all of our families are safe,” Bristol Mountain President Dan Fuller said. “We owe them such a tremendous amount of gratitude for everything that they do each and every day.”

Bristol along with other ski resort network have been reaching out to local hospitals to see how they can help with supplies.

Fuller said they have clear ski goggles ready to donate if local hospitals need them.

