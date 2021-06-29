Brighton, URMC marks 52nd Stonewall Uprising Anniversary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, locals honored the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

The uprising started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar in 1969. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said there’s been a lot of progress for gay rights over the years, but there’s more work to do.

“Pride reminds us to remain vigilant and to continue to take action to advance the cause of equality for all members in the diverse LGBTQ+ community. And all Americans. Especially in this contentious time where hard won rights are under siege in this nation.”

The University of Rochester Medical Center set up an informational table in its lobby as well. The stand featured pride stickers, resource sheets, pronoun badges and cookies to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The material will be available through the end of the month. The 1969 Stonewall Uprising is believed to be a tipping point for the gay rights movement in the U.S.