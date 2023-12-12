BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) – Today marks two years since an intense windstorm knocked out power for thousands.

One homeowner shared with News 8 that she knows all too well the effects of such a stressful occurrence from a windstorm in 2017 that sent a massive tree through her Brighton home.

Homeowner Melissa Gunter says she was at work when she got a call that a gust of wind knocked down several trees in the neighborhood, but the tree that hit her house caused the most damage.

“The tree split the house right in two when it fell,” said Gunter.

She says her first thought went immediately to the safety of her two children. Once she confirmed they were fine she then started to investigate the damage left and where to go from there.

She says the tree was removed the next day but the entire time it took to rebuild was a lengthy process.

“So, the tree fell in March and the rebuild didn’t start until October. We came back through the neighborhood to trick or treat and on Halloween, they had just started reframing the first floor and we were able to move back in, in April so it was 13 months we were out of the house,” she said.

She says now she is more aware of the health and age of trees surrounding the home although the wind caused the tree to be completely uprooted. She gives tips for homeowners on what to be mindful of in case this happens to others.

“I think knowing who your contact is for your insurance, your homeowner’s insurance. Making sure that any important documents that you know where they are that they’re in a safe accessible place especially if you’re not able to get down into the basement or up to the second-story knowing where those things are or having copies of them somewhere else,” she shared.

She goes on to say it’s important to be aware of the resources you have in terms of friends and family and if this happens to someone else be sure to give any way you can to support them.

