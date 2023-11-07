BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Food Cupboard serves 1200 individuals a year and 540 households benefit from these distributions. With the holidays coming up, on top of providing essentials, the center could use some help.

The Cupboard is entirely donation-based and meets dietary needs whether it’s kosher or vegetarian.

Although they have a Partnership with Foodlink the program also accepts donations from the community.

CEO of Jewish Family Services Deb Rosen says the need for food and household supplies has heightened since the reduction in snap benefits this past spring.

She explained to me what she is seeing that families are needing most this season.

“So we’re seeing that people are not only having trouble affording food but also having trouble affording hygiene supplies, household supplies, and pet supplies so we are trying to meet all of those needs through this donation-based food distribution program,” she said.

To donate you can stop by the building here at 2131 Elmwood Ave or you can find a list of what is needed on their website JFSROCHESTER.org

To become a volunteer, you can call 585-461-0114