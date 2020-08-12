Brighton filmmaker honored with short film

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Noelle Nafus, Brighton Class of 2020, will represent the Rochester region at the All American High School Film Festival in New York City in October.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film festival will take place virtually. It’s the largest youth film festival in the country. Just over 700 films were selected to be screened from over 2,500 submissions.

Nafus, who will attend Barnard College at Columbia University in the fall, discussed her film “Matriarchy” and the recognition Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Matriarchy” explores three generations of immigrant women in her family and the loneliness of trying to find one’s place in a new world. Nafus is the writer, researcher and video editor.

The film was created at the New York State Summer School of the Arts in 2019. Nafus’ film journey was made possible through the Dennis Miller Memorial Arts Scholarship at Brighton High School that helped fund her NYSSSA training.