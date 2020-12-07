Brighton Famers Market to remains outdoors with reduced hours

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Farmers Market will remain outdoors through December 20 due to COVID-19 concerns.

As the weather gets colder, the market typically moved inside the Brookside Center, but now vendors will remain outside of the Brighton High School — with reduced hours.

“This community really gets it and has been very supportive,” Manager Sue Gardner Smith said. “We haven’t had any issues with masks not being worn…..very supportive of the safety measures we’ve implemented.”

The market requires all customers to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. The venue is open every Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.