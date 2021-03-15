Brass bands raise money to buy iPads for COVID-19 patients at Unity Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special fundraiser took place over the weekend for COVID-19 patients at Unity Hospital.

The Prime Time Brass and Six Feet Apart Party band live streamed a concert to help buy iPads for those unable to see their families in person during the pandemic.

Some in-person seats were available as well.

“Even though the hospitals have all opened up and they are allowing visitors, obviously patients in there with the COVID-19 cannot have visitors,” Band Manager Bill Ray said.

“So the only contact is either a telephone or the iPads to them so they can do a face time or video chat with their family members.”

The fundraiser ended Sunday night. The iPads will stay at the hospital. The hope is they will be used well into the future for anyone with loved ones who are out of town or unable to visit.