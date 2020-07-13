Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester reopens, but with some safety changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester has reopened, but not without some modifications because of the pandemic.

Some of the changes members can expect are, limited capacity, temperature screening prior to entering the building, social distancing markers on the floor and hand washing rules at least every 30 minutes for each child.

The club is now only open Monday thru Friday and it has canceled weekend activities for the time being. Additionally the Club, through a random selection process, has only selected 100 Club Members. All others seeking slots will be put on a waiting list.

