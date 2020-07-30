Boxes of food handed out to local families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four hundred families in the Rochester area got a helping hand with their groceries.

The grocery chain Price Rite along with Feed the Children Program handed out 35 pound boxes filled with food. 15 pound boxes with essentials like shampoo and lotion were also given away.

“On a regular basis, we provide services but to be able to have this influx of supplies is fabulous. It provides the additional support they need during this crisis,” President and CEO of Catholic Family Center Marlene Bessette said.

The families at Wednesday’s event were picked by the Catholic Family Center who also participated in the program. Since 2015, Price Rite has donated almost 2 million pounds of food and products to this cause.