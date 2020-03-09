Bonadio Group to monitor Monroe County CPS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Child Protective Services faced some missteps in 2018, which is why New York state recommended a monitor be hired to help improve the system.

Two years later, that monitor has been appointed.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the Bonadio Group has been hired to fill that position during a Monday press conference. Officials say the consulting firm will help improve CPS operations.

The monitoring group will also make recommendations on how to better help kids in the system. The firm began its work in January and will continue to monitor the county’s CPS division throughout the year.

In response to the appointment, Monroe County Legislator and Democratic Minority Leader Vince Felder released this statement.”

“We want to thank County Executive Adam Bello for being open, honest, and transparent about what is going on at CPS. We in the Democratic Caucus have been attempting to raise the alarm for years on behalf of our families and our overworked caseworkers, and have often been stonewalled by uncooperative administrations. We understand that many of the underlying issues didn’t happen overnight and won’t be solved overnight. However, you can’t solve problems without recognizing they exist. That’s why today’s announcement is such an important step in the process of improving outcomes for everyone involved.”