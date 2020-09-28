Bob Johnson Auto Group raises more than $18,000 for 7 different local pet rescue organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bob Johnson Auto Group officials say the company raised $18,280 through its “Dog Days of Summer” campaign in August.

The money has been split amongst seven local pet rescue organizations, company officials say.

“We are please to contribute to these seven organizations that better our community through their undying love for animals and their commitment to find foster and forever homes for dogs and other domestic pets,” said Marketing Director Buddy Baur. “We thank all our valued customers who helped make this donation possible.”

Officials say all seven local rescue organizations are no-kill facilities. They include:

G.R.A.S.P. (Greece)

Rescued Treasures (Rochester)

The Mia Foundation (Rochester)

K9 Orphans (Penfield)

Pitty Love Rescue (Rochester)

New 2 U Rescue (Rochester)

SusieQ Dog ResQ (Conesus)

2020 was the first year Bob Johnson Auto Group sponsored the Dog Days of Summer event. For the month of August, the company contributed $10 for every vehicle sold. With 1,828 vehicles sold, $18,280 was raised.