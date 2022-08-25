ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Cross Arena partnered with the Rochester Amerks and the Seneca Park Zoo to host a community clean-up on Thursday.

People who participated in the clean-up went around the area and the surrounding area to pick up garbage while discussing various environmental topics, such as invasive species.

Rob Minter, the Vice President of Business Operations at the Blue Cross Arena, explained how important it is to keep Downtown Rochester clean and enjoyable for the community.

“Blue Cross Arena downtown is a beacon of entertainment,” Minter said. “And, like we said earlier, we want to take that as serious as we can in a fun way, and provide good experiences for people and this area right here is our responsibility to keep clean, safe and keep inviting people downtown to enjoy it.”

The Blue Cross Arena plans to hold more conservation events throughout the year.