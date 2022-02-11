ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you know Ian Wypych, you probably know him as the guy on the bike seen riding up and down the streets of South Wedge.

“He’s a staple in the community and every person that lives here or drives around here, who has seen him before, knows him,” said Ashley Manni, Wypych’s friend.

Wypych works a number of jobs, including at Lux Bar, John’s Tex-Mex, walking dogs and running a small recycling business. To get to those jobs, Wypych relies heavily on his bike.

“It’s all he uses,” Manni said. “If anybody that lives in South Wedge or drives around here, or lives in Highland Park, has seen him before, they know that he uses his bike for everything.”

But just over a week ago, Wypych had his bike stolen. He had been working at Lux and left hang with some friends.

“I just locked it to the fence here. I came back at 10 a.m. because I gotta go work at John’s Tex-Mex, and it was gone,” Wypych recalled.

Wypych said he had locked his bike to a fence with a U-lock and wasn’t expecting something like this to happen.

“I checked the footage with my boss here and one guy was a lookout, the other guy was just sawing away for like 40 minutes,” Wypych said.

Knowing just how important his bike was to him, Manni and his other friends decided to step in and help. They created a GoFundMe to raise money to get Wypych a new bike.

The South Wedge community quickly came together to help out, raising more than a thousand dollars.

“It just started coming in and I was blown away. I’ve started small GoFundMe’s before, but I’ve never seen one take off this quickly,” Manni said. She adds that she cried from joy seeing all the support from the community.

“There’s people that he doesn’t even know that he knows,” she said. “People contacted and said, ‘Oh, he’s my neighbor.’ And people who didn’t know him at all donated. So it’s just really cool.”

Wypych said the kindness from the community “means the world to him.”

“You gotta take the kindness. You almost don’t want to, but everyone insists,” he said. “I’m just grateful for the community and my friends. It’s just nice to know that there’s good people around here.”

With all the hardships we have seen across the community lately, Manni says it’s especially nice to see the community rally together to support someone in need.

“With the pandemic, and with people losing their jobs and the weather, it’s been so hard to see the positive and everything and then this happens and it just changes your whole outlook,” Manni said. “There’s good people out there and it’s really cool.”

A new bike for Wypych has been ordered and is expected to be delivered in a few weeks.