Black Lives Matter groups rally at MLK Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests for racial equity continue across the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis back in May.

Here in Rochester, local activists held a telly at Martin Luther King, jr. Park on Sunday. Organizers offered an informational session for people who want to support their efforts, but might not know how. Their message was simple: showing up can go a long way.

“Protesting, coming to the protests, giving out water, food, even if its just showing your support to a friend in a time in need,” Organizer Kevonna Buchanan said. “Whether they are a person of color or not, a lot of this deals with showing humanity and empathy for our Rochester communities and fighting against the racial injustices that we have unfortunately embedded in our community and history.”

Organizers also shared tips on how to speak out when you see injustice or volunteering to help at rallies.