Rochester area bargainers have a chance to cash out this August.

The Bishop Kearney Summer Sale is offering big deals all in support of their refugee scholarship program.

The funds raised will help students with financial needs attend Bishop Kearney. The sale is offering a number of items – including home décor, books, tools and electronics.

You can find The Bishop Kearney Summer Sale at the Panorama Plaza from August 11 through the 14.