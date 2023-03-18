ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Rochester is looking for your help: The organization has over 100 “littles” in need of a “big.”

The bigs offer guidance and support to local youth.

Partnering with First American, Big Brothers Big Sisters held a basketball event this evening for bigs, littles, parents, and community members alike. The goal of the game was to bring awareness to the need for bigs.

For littles like Natalie, mentorship and guidance really does make a big difference.

“I think its really nice to have somebody, so you don’t always have to go to your parents about stuff,” she told News 8. “I think its really nice to have somebody else to talk to.”

Bigs meet with their littles roughly once a week, and can do a variety of activitie, including trips to the library, local museums, or sporting events.



If you want to apply to become a big, you can visit www.beabig.org.