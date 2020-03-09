BFD reminding to change batteries along with clocks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In addition to clocks jumping ahead one hour, the Brighton Fire Department is reminding people to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“You can never be too prepared or too careful,” Brighton Fire Chief Aaron Hiller said. “For the cost of a CO detector, which are relatively inexpensive, we recommend that everybody have both.”

The Brighton Fire Department is teaming up with the Red Cross to replace and install smoke and CO detectors in people’s homes.