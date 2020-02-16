Benefit to honor Gates firefighter who died from bee sting

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit was held Sunday afternoon in honor of a longtime firefighter with the Gates Fire District.

Joseph Manuse died in early September of 2019 from complications after being stung by a bee. He was 48 years old.

Manuse was a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years and worked with GFD for 11 years.

The benefit took place at Pineapple Jack’s on Spencerport Road. It had live music and the money raised will be donated to the Joseph Manuse Residential Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Foundation.