Basketball fundraiser for Rochester woman impacted by recent house fire

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) —The Roc City Ravens, a local semi-pro basketball team, is having a game at East High School Saturday at 7 p.m. to help raise funds for a family in need.

According to Shavon Warren, who plays for the Ravens, funds raised will help a 23-year-old mother of two who lost everything in a recent house fire on Costar Street in Rochester.

According to authorities, the house sustained significant damage to the second floor of the two-family home and the second floor is unable to be reoccupied. No one was injured in the fire.

Warren says woman who was impacted by the fire also owns and operates a local dance team, who will be performing at half time during Saturday’s game.

