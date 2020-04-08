1  of  75
Barry’s Old School Irish donates to first responders

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Barry’s Old School Irish pub in Webster is making a homemade vanilla bean Irish cream and now they’re sending jars to those fighting COVID-19 in our area, on behalf of UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Their Irish cream uses McGregor’s whiskey, Proper Number Twelve. The whiskey company, which has known Barry’s for a long time, reached out.

“I just think it’s really nice to be a part, or consider them friends. Just because they have such a great team, and they’re extremely kind and nice. So we just really appreciate the friendship that we’ve got with Conor and the team,’ Jessica Barry of Barry’s Irish Pub said.

According to Barry’s the Irish cream will go to local first responders, medical professionals and teachers.

