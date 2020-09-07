Barbershop offers discount haircuts and free backpacks

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — School is set to start this week for children in kindergarten through 12th grade and to help students get ready, a local barbershop offered affordable haircuts.

Every kid who walked into Fadeaway585 for a haircut, also got a free backpack filled with school supplies. Owner Angel Mercado said the event was all about giving the kids positive memories in such a stressful time.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to give back and do something nice, show kids that there is still light and positivity here and everything is not negative,” Mercado said. “If we can do something nice and positive for the kid and help them remember that everybody can do their part and bring some positivity to this world, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

The shop will continue to host $10 haircuts for kids every Sunday. Find more information and schedule an appointment at the barbershops’ Facebook page.